WWE, Cody Rhodes & Fanatics Granted Extension To Respond To ‘American Nightmare’ Lawsuit

WWE, Cody Rhodes and Fanatics have been granted another extension to respond to the lawsuit filed against them over the “American Nightmare” trademark. As previously reported, Wesley Eisold — who is the frontman for the band American Nightmare — filed suit against the parties in September 2024 alleging trademark infringement as well as breach of contract and deliberate interference with contractual agreements. PWInsider reports that the defendants requested and received a second extension to respond to the lawsuit and must now respond by June 7th.

Eisold argued in the suit he’s held the trademark for the name in terms of clothing, music, and entertainment services trademark since 2016, and had agreed to allow Rhodes to use the nickname while he was in AEW. They signed an agreement in 2021 allowing Rhodes to use the trademark as long as they prominently feature Rhodes’ name, his name and likeness, or “substantial indicia associated with wrestling.” Eisold argues that WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics have violated the agreement by selling merchandise with “American Nightmare” but little to zero reference to Rhodes as a wrestler, arguing that this is creating confusion in the marketplace and noting that people wear Rhodes’ merchandise to his band’s concert and they’re often tagged in social media posts and stories about Rhodes.

Eisold is seeking at least $150,000 in damages as well as treble damages of up to $300,000 for federal trademark infringement, plus attorneys’ expenses.