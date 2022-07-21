WWE News: Cody Rhodes Get Slapped With a Tortilla, Miz Takes Shot At Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge at the ESPN ESPY Awards on Wednesday — which meant he got slapped with a piece of the flatbread. Rhodes was at Wednesday’s EPSYs where he is a finalist for WWE Moment of the Year and during an interview with ESPN’s Gary Striewski, he took the popular viral challenge as you can see below:

– The WWE PR Twitter account shared an article looking at Miz’s upcoming match with Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam. The LA Magazine article features Miz giving Paul a message, saying: