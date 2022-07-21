wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Get Slapped With a Tortilla, Miz Takes Shot At Logan Paul

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes 4-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge at the ESPN ESPY Awards on Wednesday — which meant he got slapped with a piece of the flatbread. Rhodes was at Wednesday’s EPSYs where he is a finalist for WWE Moment of the Year and during an interview with ESPN’s Gary Striewski, he took the popular viral challenge as you can see below:

– The WWE PR Twitter account shared an article looking at Miz’s upcoming match with Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam. The LA Magazine article features Miz giving Paul a message, saying:

“You think that you can do it on your own, but you can’t. I taught you everything in the ring. I didn’t teach you everything I know in the ring—and that’s a huge difference.”

