WWE News: Cody Rhodes Get Slapped With a Tortilla, Miz Takes Shot At Logan Paul
Cody Rhodes took the Tortilla Challenge at the ESPN ESPY Awards on Wednesday — which meant he got slapped with a piece of the flatbread. Rhodes was at Wednesday’s EPSYs where he is a finalist for WWE Moment of the Year and during an interview with ESPN’s Gary Striewski, he took the popular viral challenge as you can see below:
.@CodyRhodes and @garystriewski took on the tortilla challenge 👀 pic.twitter.com/QwIFwmLRUt
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2022
– The WWE PR Twitter account shared an article looking at Miz’s upcoming match with Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam. The LA Magazine article features Miz giving Paul a message, saying:
“You think that you can do it on your own, but you can’t. I taught you everything in the ring. I didn’t teach you everything I know in the ring—and that’s a huge difference.”
Ahead of their star-studded match at #SummerSlam on July 30, @mikethemiz had some harsh words for YouTube sensation and @WWE's recent signee, @LoganPaul. @LAmag https://t.co/IOTMSxJ5WK
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 20, 2022
