WWE.com Names Top 25 Matches of 2018: Becky Lynch, NXT Takeover, Lesnar vs. Bryan, More

WWE has named its top 25 matches of 2018 with matches featuring Becky Lynch, Tommaso Ciampa and Daniel Bryan topping the list. You can see the list here, which stars with The Ultimate Deletion at #25.

The top ten is listed below:

10. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day —SmackDown Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match (SmackDown, Aug. 21)

9. Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H (WrestleMania 34)

8. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Bálor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias — Gauntlet Match (RAW, Feb. 19)

7. Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)

6. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins — RAW Tag Team Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)

5. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Intercontinental Championship Match (Backlash)

4. Moustache Mountain vs. The Undisputed ERA — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT, July 11)

3. Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

2. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — Chicago Street Fight (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

1. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair — SmackDown Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match (WWE Evolution)