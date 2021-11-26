WWE Announces Compensation Details For Former CFO Kristina Salen

As previously reported, WWE announced in early November that Kristina Salen had been replaced by Frank Riddick III as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has the details on the compensation details for Salen after her firing from WWE.

According to Johnson, WWE filed a corporate disclosure on Salen’s termination, and here are the details:

On November 23, 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a separation agreement with Kristina Salen, formerly the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, in connection with her previously announced departure from the Company (the “Separation Agreement”). Under the terms of the Separation Agreement, Ms. Salen will receive a continuation of base salary and health insurance coverage for a period of twelve months. She will be paid cash in the amount of $413,000 for certain forfeited restricted stock units and will be eligible for a payment in respect of her incentive bonus for 2021 to be determined by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and currently estimated at $431,200, in each case payable on or before March 31, 2022. All payments are subject to applicable employment or tax withholdings and deductions. The Separation Agreement contains other standard provisions, including maintaining Ms. Salen’s intellectual property, confidentiality and non-solicitation obligations. The Separation Agreement is terminable by Ms. Salen until November 26, 2021.

Salen joined WWE in August of last year after previously serving as the CFO of Etsy.