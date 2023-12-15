WWE Reportedly Considered Changing Up Randy Orton’s Theme Song

Randy Orton made his return to WWE TV at Survivor Series, and a new report says there was consideration of changing up his entrance theme. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that according to sources within WWE, Orton’s theme song was considered for a change from “Voices,” at least the version that has played since he began using it.

According to the report, Orton and WWE officials talked about potential changes to the song before Survivor Series. The sources said that it was not the new version of the track from Rev Theory and had “no music off the top and limited lyrics.” Of course, the change did not end up going through and Orton returned to the well-known version of “Voices,” which he has continued to use since Survivor Series.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was told by sources that it was important that WWE use the original theme for at least the first few appearances back as it would be instantly familiar to fans.