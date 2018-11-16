Various News: WWE Considering a Return to Florida For WrestleMania 36, New Nick Aldis NWA Title Defense Announced

– According to Brad Shepard and the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast (via Ringside News), WWE is currently kicking around the idea of holding WrestleMania in Florida once again…

“They did note that Florida keeps getting kicked around a lot lately even though they’ve done Orlando twice, they’ve done Maimi and you know, it just doesn’t seem like there is anything serious going on about Minnesota. So nothing concrete on Minnesota being an option so I did want to at least report that because it’s out there that Minnesota is the destination.”

-The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance announced that Nick Aldis will be defending his NWA Heavyweight Championship against Shawn Blanchard in Pittsburgh on December 1st at KSWA FanFest.