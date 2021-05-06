wrestling / News

WWE News: Contest For WrestleMania 38 Tickets Announced, Top 10 NXT Moments, UpUpDownDown Uno

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestlemania 38 WWE

– WWE has announced a contest for fans to win tickets to next year’s WrestleMania 38. The WWE Community Twitter account is teaming with Vax Life for the contest. Rules will be announced an an unspecified date, and you can learn more at the link in the below tweet:

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT:

– In addition, the latest episode of UpUpDownDown Uno is now up:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, UpUpDownDown, Wrestlemania 38, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading