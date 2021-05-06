wrestling / News
WWE News: Contest For WrestleMania 38 Tickets Announced, Top 10 NXT Moments, UpUpDownDown Uno
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a contest for fans to win tickets to next year’s WrestleMania 38. The WWE Community Twitter account is teaming with Vax Life for the contest. Rules will be announced an an unspecified date, and you can learn more at the link in the below tweet:
Always wanted to experience WrestleMania live? Who hasn’t? Tune in on Saturday, May 8 at 8/7c for @glblctzn’s #VaxLive to find out how you can be one of the lucky fans to go to WrestleMania 38! https://t.co/mKTQqfJSlp pic.twitter.com/CsSxDBl2bA
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 5, 2021
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT:
– In addition, the latest episode of UpUpDownDown Uno is now up:
