wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Volunteers To Commentate Musk vs. Zuckerberg, Baron Corbin Meets Up With Chef Reactions
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Corey Graves says he’s down to commentate the upcoming cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Graves posted to Twitter on Monday after Musk referred to his planned fighting style as “WWE,” writing:
“I’d imagine that Musk vs. Zuck will need a commentary team.
Hey @elonmusk, I know a guy…”
I’d imagine that Musk vs. Zuck will need a commentary team.
Hey @elonmusk, I know a guy… pic.twitter.com/HMWzZ18uE9
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 7, 2023
– Baron Corbin got together with Chef Reactions, the TikTok creator who trolled him back in June, at SummerSlam. Chef Reactions posted a video to Instagram, writing:
“I went to @wwe #summerslam and @baroncorbinwwe and I squashed our beef…. Kinda…”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Thought Brock Lesnar Was Going To ‘Start Swinging’ After Summerslam Match
- Backstage Notes on Top Merch Sellers in WWE, Cody Rhodes Topping Multiple Lists
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time