WWE News: Corey Graves Volunteers To Commentate Musk vs. Zuckerberg, Baron Corbin Meets Up With Chef Reactions

August 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves says he’s down to commentate the upcoming cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Graves posted to Twitter on Monday after Musk referred to his planned fighting style as “WWE,” writing:

“I’d imagine that Musk vs. Zuck will need a commentary team.

Hey @elonmusk, I know a guy…”

– Baron Corbin got together with Chef Reactions, the TikTok creator who trolled him back in June, at SummerSlam. Chef Reactions posted a video to Instagram, writing:

“I went to @wwe #summerslam and @baroncorbinwwe and I squashed our beef…. Kinda…”

