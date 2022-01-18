WWE News: Doudrop Attacks Becky Lynch During Raw Tag Match, Otis Graduates From Alpha Academy

– Doudrop took a chance to get one over on Royal Rumble opponent Becky Lynch on tonight’s Raw while they were teamed up for a tag match. Monday night’s episode saw Doudrop and Lynch, who are set to compete for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship at the Rumble, team up against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

During the match, Lynch covered Morgan for a pinfall but Doudrop broke it up, tagging in so she could pin Morgan. She then hit Lynch with a Banzai Drop after the match.

– Otis is an official graduate of Alpha Academy as of this week’s Raw. Chad Gable held a ceremony for Otis to graduate on tonight’s show, which was interrupted by RK-Bro who wanted a rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Gable agreed to the match but said that RK-Bro need to beat them in an academic challenge, which led to Orton hitting an RKO and accepting: