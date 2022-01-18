wrestling / News
WWE News: Doudrop Attacks Becky Lynch During Raw Tag Match, Otis Graduates From Alpha Academy
– Doudrop took a chance to get one over on Royal Rumble opponent Becky Lynch on tonight’s Raw while they were teamed up for a tag match. Monday night’s episode saw Doudrop and Lynch, who are set to compete for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship at the Rumble, team up against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.
During the match, Lynch covered Morgan for a pinfall but Doudrop broke it up, tagging in so she could pin Morgan. She then hit Lynch with a Banzai Drop after the match.
Breaking up her own partner @BeckyLynchWWE's pin attempt?!@DoudropWWE wants ALL the glory for herself. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N21ye5FT8s
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2022
– Otis is an official graduate of Alpha Academy as of this week’s Raw. Chad Gable held a ceremony for Otis to graduate on tonight’s show, which was interrupted by RK-Bro who wanted a rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Gable agreed to the match but said that RK-Bro need to beat them in an academic challenge, which led to Orton hitting an RKO and accepting:
#RKBro can don the gowns too, bro! 🎓@RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros ACCEPT @WWEGable & @otiswwe's Academic Challenge! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CCvKYTFASf
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF