WWE Employees Reportedly Unhappy With Changes To Company Severance Policy

As previously reported, WWE issued an internal memo last week, informing employees that a new severance policy has been implemented. The previous severance structure offered one month of pay for every year of service. Moving forward, WWE will adopt the TKO policy, which provides two weeks of severance pay for each year an employee has worked at the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE employees are unhappy with the new deal. This is especially true as after the layoffs, they have an increased workload as they can work on projects with WWE and other TKO properties like UFC and PBR.

As a result of the previous policy, there were actually some employees who were let go and went to AEW, then ended up getting paid by WWE and AEW at the same time. This was because unlike talent, there was no non-compete attached to their payments.