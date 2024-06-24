WWE EVP of Television Exits Company

WWE Television Executive Vice President Chris Kaiser has left the company, according to a new report. PWInsider and Fightful have both confirmed that Kaiser left the company this afternoon. Fightful notes that the cut was due to “cost synergies.”

Kaiser was brought into WWE in 2015, having previously worked for TV Land and Spike TV. He started as Senior Vice President of TV Production and then was pro9moted to EVP of WWE Television Operations and Production. He became WWE Television in 2021.

Kaiser was an executive producer for several WWE reality series and documentaries such as WWE 24, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. He was also heavily involved in the creation of the Thunderdome during the pandemic lockdown era.