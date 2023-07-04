WWE Gets Extension To Respond To MLW Lawsuit

WWE has filed for an extension on their deadline to respond to MLW’s lawsuit against them. As reported last month, WWE’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by the other promotion was denied, with the judge ruling that MLW has made strong enough allegations for the suit to move ahead.

PWInsider reports that WWE filed a motion on June 30th asking for an extension on the time they have to respond, noting that they “recently retained new counsel and requires adequate time to investigate the allegations.”

MLW and WWE have both agreed to a new timeline which sets the deadline on August 14th. The U.S. District Court of California. Northern District (San Jose) agreed with the motion.

MLW’s lawsuit alleges that WWE violated the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more.