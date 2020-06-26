WWE Extreme Rules Now Subtitled ‘The Horror Show’

Extreme Rules now has a subtitle, and it will apparently be a “horror show.” WWE is now billing the PPV as “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.” While the official logo does not utilize the title yet, WWE is using the name in match descriptions such as the Asuka vs. Sasha Banks match:

Sasha Banks will try to join her tag team partner Bayley in becoming a double champion at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show when she challenges Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

The Boss, already one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, listened to “The Role Model” describe how great it is to be a double champion and decided she wanted to experience it for herself. After defeating The IIconics to retain the tag titles, Banks called out Asuka, who was happy to accept the challenge before attempting to fight off the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, while Asuka was focused on Bayley, The Boss saw the perfect opening to lock the Bank Statement on the champion, sending a huge message ahead of their title showdown.

Will Banks become a double champion, or will Asuka continue to reign supreme on the red brand? Find out at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, streaming Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!