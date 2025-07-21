WWE Announces Partnership With Fandango To Bring PLEs To Movie Theaters

WWE has announced a partnership with Fandango to bring premium live events to movie theaters. It starts with this year’s Summerslam, which takes place on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here’s the press release:

WWE & FANDANGO PARTNER TO BRING WWE PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE STARTING WITH TWO-NIGHT SUMMERSLAM® THIS AUGUST

Fans Can Watch their Favorite WWE Superstars Compete in SummerSlam®

Live on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3

Tickets for Select Regal Cinemas are now on Sale at Fandango

Los Angeles, CA – July 21, 2025 – WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, and Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketer, announced today that the first-ever two-night SummerSlam taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will screen live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S. on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Tickets for this cinematic event are on sale now at Fandango.

The SummerSlam theater experience marks the launch of a multi-event collaboration between WWE and Fandango. Regal Cinemas will serve as the anchor exhibition partner for SummerSlam 2025, with additional exhibitors expected to join for future WWE Premium Live Events.

“WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” said Will McIntosh, President, Fandango. “We’re thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”

Fans can choose two ticket options to experience the cinematic SummerSlam spectacle on the big screen. Options include a single-night ticket for either Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3; or a two-night ticket bundle that includes access to both screenings and an exclusive SummerSlam t-shirt, available in partnership Fanatics.

“WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal’s screens elevates that experience to a whole new level,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal Cinemas. “We’re excited to partner with WWE and Fandango to deliver this immersive, action-packed event in theaters —making fans feel like they’re ringside, no matter where they are.”

SummerSlam will feature the highly anticipated WrestleMania® 41 rematch between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. SummerSlam will stream live at 6pm ET/3pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Tickets for the two-night SummerSlam screening event are on sale now at Fandango, arriving in select Regal Cinemas on August 2.