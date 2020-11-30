WWE Files For New Firefly Funhouse Trademark

Fightful reports that on November 25, WWE filed for a new trademark related to the Firefly Funhouse and the brand new character, the Friendship Frog. The character was introduced on last week’s RAW but was quickly killed off. However as Ramblin’ Rabbit proves, death is sometimes temporary in Bray Wyatt’s world.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment