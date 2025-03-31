WWE Files New Trademarks For ‘What Do You Wanna Talk About?’ & More

WWE has filed some new trademarks for what a couple shows and more. Fightful reports that the company filed trademarks for “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” “What’s Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon,” “Six Feet Under With The Undertaker,” and “The Raw Recap,” all of which are described as “a show about sports.”

“What Do You Wanna Talk About?” was Cody Rhodes’ interview series on YouTube, and “The Raw Recap” is WWE’s post-Raw podcast. “Six Feet Under With The Undertaker” is a slight variation on the name for Undertaker’s podcast, which is named “Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway.”

The site reports that there were also trademarks filed for “WWE Moment Immortal” and WWE Immortal Moment” as described below: