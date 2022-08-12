WWE Files To Trademark Names Of Wrestlers Debuting On Tonight’s NXT Level Up

Fightful reports that on August 9, WWE filed to trademark the names ‘Bronco Nima’ and ‘Lucien Price’, two wrestlers that debut tonight. They will wrestle on NXT Level Up against Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. The trademarks are for:

