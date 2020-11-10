WWE Files Trademark for ‘The Way’ This Month

– The Mandalorian might have something to say about this. On November 5, WWE filed for a new Goods & Services trademark for the term, “The Way,” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (h/t Fightful). It was filed with the following description:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”

What WWE has planned for this trademark is unknown. However, “The Way” is frequently espoused as a sort of mantra and creed on the Lucasfilm Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.