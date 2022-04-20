WWE Reportedly Hasn’t Fined Talent For Marijuana Use In Years

WWE has forgone fining or suspending talent for marijuana for “years,” according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that WWE talent have told them that the company has not suspended for use of weed in years, nor fined them. The company previously wouldn’t suspend if tests came back positive for marijuana use, but hefty fines would be levied. At least one talent told the site that while they still get tested for everything, they simple do not get fined for marijuana use.

The site notes that WWE’s anti-marijuana policy had received pushback from top names as early as the 1990s, with Bret Hart being outspoken and saying that it was a safer alternative than other ways talent would deal with the issues that come with the constant touring schedule. Randy Orton is said to have been a major figure in influencing the change on the main roster, with Riddle and Kona Reeves being outspoken in terms of NXT.

One higher-up in the company said, “I haven’t even heard anyone as much as gossip over one of the boys or girls smoking weed in years, much less a fine being handed down for it. A lot of the perception has changed, and a lot of what Bret was talking about way back when ended up ringing true. I don’t expect us to come out with WWE themed cannabis incense any time soon, but the policy has been relaxed and we’ve used a lot of that culture in our storylines.”

While it had been rumored that the marijuana aspect of the Wellness Policy had been quietly removed, it is still listed on WWE’s corporate site noting a fine of $2,500 per positive test. Today is 4/20 day, which is of course an unofficial holiday for pot smokers, growers, and advocates.