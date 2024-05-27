WWE Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Among Recent Releases

WWE’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility was among the recent company cuts, according to a new report. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that Beth Fisher was among those front office employees released by the company last week.

Fisher started with WWE in August 2011 and was an assistant to Vince McMahon before becoming senior manager in the Marketing and Communications in January of 2013. She was promoted to the position of Head of Corporate Social Responsibility in November of 2019.

Fisher’s Linkedin profile describes her job as:

As the Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at WWE, I lead the company’s social impact and community engagement initiatives, including managing strategic partnerships, overseeing signature programs, and executing global events. With over 13 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, I have developed strong skills in event management, public relations, and communications, as well as a passion for making a positive difference in the world. I am proud to be part of the Emerging Leaders Council of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, where I support the organization’s mission to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. I am also committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion at WWE, where I collaborate with various internal and external stakeholders to advance the company’s values and goals.

The site notes that another member of Fisher’s team was released as well.