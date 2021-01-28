wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Tegan Nox Works Out With Brie Larson
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below and check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
– Captain Marvel star Brie Larson posted a new video to her YouTube account in which she does a virtual workout with NXT’s Tegan Nox. You can see that below:
