WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Tegan Nox Works Out With Brie Larson

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below and check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson posted a new video to her YouTube account in which she does a virtual workout with NXT’s Tegan Nox. You can see that below:

