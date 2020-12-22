WWE Hiring for New ‘Lead Writer’ on LinkedIn

– WWE put up a new job posting on LinkedIn.com this week for a “Lead Writer” position. According to the posting, WWE is looking for someone who has at least five years of TV and film writing and production experience, experience supervising a writing team or leading a writer’s ream, and knowledge of WWE shows and talents.

The job posting had the following description:

WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming including Monday Night RAW, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history airing on USA, and Friday Night SmackDown airing in primetime every Friday night on FOX. Both RAW and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure and the goal of the creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!

The Lead Writer will have the opportunity to manage, mentor, and develop experienced Writers/Producers with a diverse creative background while simultaneously being accountable for compiling, editing, and developing weekly/long term scripts, storylines, and character development.

Key Responsibilities

* Manage a team of Writers/Producers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Lead writing team discussions in brainstorming and laying out weekly episodes and long-term storylines

* Responsible for the development of clearly defined yet emotionally sophisticated characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars through thought provoking, captivating, and creative storylines

* Edit in-ring promos and backstage segments submitted by writing team members for continuity, character consistency, storyline progression and final punch-ups

* Compile, write, edit, and take ownership of the drafts for their respective shows weekly, including all promotions, graphics, replays and pop culture references

* Constructively mentor and critique individual writers to help develop growth and foster a positive team environment

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE and Talent Brands

* Deftly pitch ideas and stories to executives in weekly creative meetings

* Produce and direct Talent in a live television environment on a weekly basis

* Collaborate with internal WWE departments as liaisons for the Creative Writing Team

* Travel weekly to live taping of RAW or SmackDown as well as Pay-Per View events.

Requirements:

* 5+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience

* Experience supervising a writing team and leading a writer’s room

* Experience in all aspects of Live TV production a plus

* Knowledge of WWE shows, talent, storylines, and audience demographic/psychographic

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree

* Located in NYC/Stamford, CT area OR open/able to relocate

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.