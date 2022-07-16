WWE Hiring for New Rights & Clearances Coordinator

– The WWE Careers website has a new job listing for a new Rights & Clearances Coordinator. Here’s the listing description:

WWE is looking for a detailed-orientated candidate who will be directly responsible for all Rights & Clearances in connection to our various projects within WWE Media, specifically our Network Programming and Third-Party Productions.

Main Responsibilities:

Directly responsible for generating, collecting, and organizing all documents and paperwork associated with project rights and clearances.

Coordinating with various departments within WWE Media, such as Business and Legal Affairs, to draft templates and agreements providing the proper clearances specific to each project.

Providing outreach to talent, vendors, and companies to execute all agreements and releases applicable with project deliverables.

Uploading all required document deliverables and licenses into network-specific platforms (such as A&E’s platform, Debut) for approval and payment milestone triggers.

Keeping all document deliverables organized on our shared drive for our internal projects as well as our third-party productions.

Creating tracking documents and logs outlining the status of licensing agreements and updating the department on which items are active, outdated, and/or missing.

Data collection and point-of-contact research on relevant pieces of content to clear and license.

Liaise between WWE Media and outside third-party production partners to ensure they have all the required release templates and documents with the proper language, terms, and conditions.

Screening cuts for license issues and overseeing document deliverables to ensure all pieces of content have the proper paperwork and clearances in place.

Keeping templates and releases updated and circulating to the appropriate groups.

Collaborating with Production Managers and Production Coordinators on payment triggers and milestones once deliverables have been met to ensure timely payment and fulfillment of all contractual obligations.

General Production Coordination Key Requirements:

A college degree and 2 years of related production and/or clearance experience.

Working knowledge of production agreements and legal documents.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

The ability to work well with others and collaborate across the organization to achieve team goals.

Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks.

Strong multi-tasking and time management skills executing multiple projects concurrently.

Tech savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook/Word/Excel).