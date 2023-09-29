WWE News: Ilja Dragunov On After The Bell, Zelina Vega Makes Latina Powerhouses List

– Ilja Dragunov is the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:

Ahead of his NXT Championship clash with Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy, Ilja Dragunov joins the podcast to discuss his upbringing in Germany, where he pulls his in-ring inspiration from and why he is the one to lead NXT into the future. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why Otis vs. Bronson Reed on Raw was their favorite match of the week.

– Zelina Vega was named a part of Top 100 Latina Powerhouses. The WWE star showed up on the list, which you can see at the link. The list is described as “an annual initiative celebrating the most influential, empowering and inspiring Latinas.”

Others on the list include Shakira, America Ferrera, Scream stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, Zoe Saldana, Xochitl Gómez (America Chávez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Sasha Calle (Supoergirl in The Flash).