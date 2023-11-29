WWE News: Ivar Attacks Bronson Reed On WWE NXT, Bron Breakker Comments On Win

– Ivar made a trip to Tuesday night to continue his war with Bronson Reed. The Viking Raider, who fought Reed to a double countout on Raw, appeared during the main event match where Wes Lee was fighting for an NXT North American Championship match against Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes.

Ivar attacked Reed and the two battled their way to the back, which eventually allowed Lee to get the win.

– WWE posted the following video of Bron Breakker commenting on his win over Eddy Thorpe to qualify for the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline: