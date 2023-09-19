wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Gets New Jiu Jitsu Belt, Danny Limelight Works This Week's Raw
– Karrion Kross has advanced in his jiu jitsu training, receiving a third-degree purple belt in the discipline. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Monday night, writing:
“Promoted to 3rd degree tonight.
Good day at the office.
Your vibe is your tribe”
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 19, 2023
– MLW alumnus Danny Limelight worked as an extra on last night’s episode of Raw as a security guard. Limelight appeared in the Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura brawl in the capacity, as you can see below:
Danny Limelight working #WWERAW as security. pic.twitter.com/QpCfxcmQYn
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 19, 2023
