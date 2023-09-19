wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Gets New Jiu Jitsu Belt, Danny Limelight Works This Week’s Raw

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

– Karrion Kross has advanced in his jiu jitsu training, receiving a third-degree purple belt in the discipline. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Monday night, writing:

“Promoted to 3rd degree tonight.

Good day at the office.

Your vibe is your tribe”

– MLW alumnus Danny Limelight worked as an extra on last night’s episode of Raw as a security guard. Limelight appeared in the Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura brawl in the capacity, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Danny Limelight, Karrion Kross, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading