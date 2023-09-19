WWE News: Karrion Kross Gets New Jiu Jitsu Belt, Danny Limelight Works This Week’s Raw

– Karrion Kross has advanced in his jiu jitsu training, receiving a third-degree purple belt in the discipline. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Monday night, writing:

Good day at the office. Your vibe is your tribe 🔄🥋🔄 https://t.co/nZdu0ivFBg — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 19, 2023

– MLW alumnus Danny Limelight worked as an extra on last night’s episode of Raw as a security guard. Limelight appeared in the Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura brawl in the capacity, as you can see below: