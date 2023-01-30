WWE News: Lars Frederiksen Praises Gunther After Royal Rumble Performance, Elon Musk On Logan Paul & Ricochet Spot

– Lars Frederiksen is a big fan of Gunther, and the Rancid member took to social media to comemnt on Gunther’s Royal Rumble performance. Frederiksen posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to comment on Gunther’s record-setting Rumble performance, writing:

“Lets face it cause I’ve felt this way for a while. There’s no one better than @Gunther_AUT in a @WWE ring as a pure singles wrestler. Bold statement? Sure is. This is just my opinion. But then again opinions are like… blow me”

– Elon Musk of all people commented on last night’s men’s Rumble match. The Twitter replied to a fan who commented on the Ricochet & Logan Paul spot during the match and joked about Ricochet’s similarity to Andrew Tate, the influencer currently being held in Romania amidst an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking. Musk replied to the comment of “Almost an Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate moment in the Rumble” as you can see below: