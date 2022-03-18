WWE Launching ‘Smackadilla’ Food Delivery Campaign To Promote Wrestlemania 38

WWE has announced that it has launched a new ‘Smackadillas’ food delivery campaign as part of the promotion for Wrestlemania 38. This will be exclusive to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Fans can order WWE-themed food for a limited time. The official website sends fans to locations that are delivering the food like GrubHub and Uber Eats. There have also been social media accounts created for the brand. The menu includes:

Spicy Superstar – Spicy Serrano pepper, onion & pickled jalapeño relish, avocado, Chihuahua cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, with a side of poblano queso for dipping or drizzling.

Cheesy Chicken Champion – Crispy chicken tenders, poblano queso, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, with a side of sour cream for dipping or drizzling.

The Onion Rumble – Caramelized onions, crispy onion rings, Swiss cheese, with a side of sour cream & onion for dipping or drizzling.

Chicken vs. Ranch – Crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, with a side of ranch for dipping or drizzling.

Powerbomb Pizza – Crispy mozzarella sticks, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Italian cherry tomatoes, pepperoni, with a side of marinara for dipping or drizzling

Figure-Four Fries – Golden-fried, shoestring French fries.

Champion Cheese Sticks – 6 crispy mozzarella sticks, with a side of pepperoni ranch for dipping.

Macho Mac & Cheese – Hot bowl of creamy mac & cheese.

Big Time Brownie – Peruvian chocolate brownie.

Cookie Chaos – Chocolate chunk cookie.