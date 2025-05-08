WWE Lawsuit Plaintiffs Allege Vince McMahon Is Withholding Sexual Misconduct-Related Documents

The plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit against WWE claim that Vince McMahon is resisting turning over documents related to the sexual misconduct allegations against him. As reported, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit over WWE’s merger with TKO filed motion Delaware Court of Chancery to compel McMahon to respond to discovery requests. Wrestlenomics reports that a public version of the April 29th motion was filed which notes that the documents requested include those related to sexual misconduct allegations and internal reactions at WWE.

The motion notes that plaintiffs are requesting documents related to “Sexual Misconduct Topics” that include allegations of sexual misconduct, nondisclosure payments, and investigations. The request includes the 2022 WWE Board investigation into allegations involving McMahon and John Laurinaitis. The plaintiffs claim that the materials are relevant in regard to McMahon’s motivations for regaining control of the WWE Board of Directors in January of 2023, as well as steering the company into a merger with Endeavor. It argues that McMahon wanted the deal with Endeavor because other potential buyers were unwilling to keep him on due to the allegations against him.

In the new filing, the plaintiffs allege that McMahon has refused to produce documents related to the topic unless they explicitly discuss the merger or involve some high-ranking executives. The argument is that the “narrowed responsiveness” inappropriately excludes key communications from inside the company including messages reflecting McMahon’s thought process during the fallout as well as communications with board members who he had removed.

The motion states that the plaintiffs are not seeking to “re-litigate the merits of the underlying Sexual Misconduct Allegations or assess the rigor of any investigation” but are instead seeking discovery of documents speaking to how the sexual misconduct topics “impacted McMahon’s motivations and decision-making.”

McMahon has until May 14 to oppose the motion.