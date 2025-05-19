WWE LFG Season Two To Premiere Next Month

A&E issued the following press release announcing the premiere of WWE LFG season two in June:

WWE ON A&E HEATS UP THIS SUMMER WITH SEASON TWO OF “WWE LFG” DEBUTING SUNDAY, JUNE 22 AT 10PM ET/PT

The in-ring competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)” which showcases rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract under the mentorship of some of the biggest WWE Legends will return to A&E on Sunday, June 22 at 10PM ET/PT.

The first champions of “WWE LFG” were crowned on last night’s season one finale when Tyra Mae Steele (Team Undertaker) and Jasper Troy (Team Booker T) emerged victorious, each earning a WWE contract. Undertaker claimed the highest overall score among the coaches, securing first place and the inaugural WWE LFG title belt. After weeks of rigorous training, fierce matches, and emotional highs and lows, Steele and Troy solidified their place in professional wrestling’s next generation.

The intensity ramps up in season two, premiering Sunday, June 22 at 10 PM ET/PT, as 16 contenders – both new and returning – battle for a chance at their dream. Guided by an all-star lineup of WWE Legends, including coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and WWE SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, the competitors enter the next phase of training for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the coaches share their expert insights, hopefuls hone their skills, face off in high-stakes challenges, and navigate shifting team dynamics and even tougher rivals. Each hour-long episode delivers more action, drama, and the relentless pursuit of becoming WWE’s next breakout Superstar.

“WWE LFG” is produced for A&E by WWE. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, and Jeremy Borash, with Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serving as executive producers for A&E.

A+E Global Media holds exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to “WWE LFG” in all media.