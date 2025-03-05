WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments Renewed by A&E

Deadline reports that A&E has renewed both WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments, so both will return for second seasons.

Like season one, WWE LFG will feature sixteen people trying to get onto WWE TV, coached by Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, and Bubba Ray Dudley. It is produced by WWE with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels, Jeremy Borash, Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson executive producing.

WWE’s Greatest Moments will focus on names like Cody Rhodes, the Bloodline and John Cena in future episodes. Michael Cole is the host. WWE produces with Levesque, Fitting, Houser, Marc Pomarico. Frontain Bryant, Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge executive producing.