WWE Live Event Results 6.22.18: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Team Up

WWE held a live event in Boise, Idaho last night at the Taco Bell Arena. The results are below, via F4WOnline:

Bayley & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan): “Bayley got a lot of cheers, Dana Brooke practically got no reaction, and The Riott Squad generated decent heat.”

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto to retain his title: “This was a fun match, with Kalisto being pretty over.”

The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) defeated Breezango and Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews: “The B-Team got over because they were shown putting on Boise State hats backstage.”

Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose: “Jose got a big pop, but there was a collective groan and some booing when Rawley’s music hit.”

Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley & Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin: “All three babyfaces were over, especially Strowman. Owens got a few cheers, and Mahal had the most heat of anyone on the show.”

There was an in-ring segment with Elias and Bobby Roode next. Elias was fantastic. He was able to get the crowd to chant and sing along with him, then generate massive heat by insulting the city. He’s like a reverse Mick Foley — the master of cheap heat. Elias and Roode sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine” together. When Roode interrupted, Elias attacked him. Roode fought him off to end the segment.

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks to retain her title: “Both wrestlers were pretty over.”

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: “Rollins was incredibly over, getting very big “Burn it down” chants and winning it for his team. Reigns got mostly cheers but received some boos as well. McIntyre looked huge.”

