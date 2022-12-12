wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More

December 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett WWE Smackdown, WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Ridge Holland & Butch def. The Usos by DQ
* Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Madcap Moss & Emma
* Charleston Street Fight Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
* Braun Strowman, Jamie Noble & Brawling Brutes def. The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading