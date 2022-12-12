wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Ridge Holland & Butch def. The Usos by DQ
* Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Madcap Moss & Emma
* Charleston Street Fight Match: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
* Braun Strowman, Jamie Noble & Brawling Brutes def. The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn
Jamie Noble pins Sami for the win and everyone goes home happy #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/C3DZdVo7d1
— Tom Bragg (@TomBraggSports) December 12, 2022
#WWECharleston #wwe pic.twitter.com/HlSYOucRsf
— Dub (@SlimDoggWitt) December 12, 2022
