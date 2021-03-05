wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Sent Memo To Talent About ‘Thigh Slapping’
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is taking a hard stance against performers who use the “thigh slapping” technique to add sound effects when throwing kicks.
The report states that there were rumors of WWE fining wrestlers for the tactic, with the company recently sending a memo to NXT talent.
Additionally, Fightful Select notes that while it can’t confirm wrestlers being fined, it can confirm that a huge sign reading “NO THIGH SLAPPING” was up at WWE events last week.
Fightful reports that the memo sent out to talent was sent back in February.
