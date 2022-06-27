WWE Money in the Bank Pop-Up Store To Open This Week

WWE has announced the opening of a Money in the Bank pop-up store at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday’s PPV. The store will be open from Thursday to Saturday and will feature exclusive merchandise. The announcement reads:

Get exclusive WWE Merchandise at the WWE Money in the Bank Store at MGM Grand

This year, the fireworks start even earlier with the WWE Money in the Bank store at MGM Grand. From Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2, members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop the largest selection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise EVER! The Money in the Bank store will be located in “The District” area of MGM Grand.

Items include Money in the Bank “I Was There” briefcases, exclusive Money in the Bank and WWE apparel, mini titles and so much more!

Store Location:

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

“The District”

3799 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.