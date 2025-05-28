wrestling / News

WWE Signs New Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With Seagram’s

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo Titan Tower Office Image Credit: WWE

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE and Seagram’s have announced a new multi-year deal, with the latter set to launch three WWE-themed drinks. These will be the first-ever licensed ready-to-drink alcohol products from WWE. Seagram’s branding will also be used in a match at Money in the Bank.

The drinks, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked WWE Series, will have a different WWE title belt for each flavor.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading