wrestling / News
WWE Signs New Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With Seagram’s
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE and Seagram’s have announced a new multi-year deal, with the latter set to launch three WWE-themed drinks. These will be the first-ever licensed ready-to-drink alcohol products from WWE. Seagram’s branding will also be used in a match at Money in the Bank.
The drinks, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked WWE Series, will have a different WWE title belt for each flavor.
More Trending Stories
- Josh Barnett On Criticism Over WWE Talents Being Booked For Bloodsport XIII
- Billy Jack Haynes Faces Serious Accusations In Elder Abuse Lawsuit From Wife’s Estate
- Goldberg Says He Dreamed About Having His Retirement Match in Israel
- Rick Derringer, Musician for Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American’ Theme & More, Passes Away at 77