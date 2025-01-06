WWE Signs Multi-year Partnership With Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

WWE has announced that it has signed a new multi-year partnership with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer brand. The company also confirmed that the brand’s logo will be featured on the ring mat, starting with tonight’s RAW.

January 6, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a multi-year partnership with legendary WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer – one of the fastest-growing light beers in the U.S. – that will showcase Real American Beer branding within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw as well as other key WWE assets.

As an official partner of WWE, Real American Beer will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of Raw which makes its highly anticipated debut tonight on Netflix. Further, WWE will become a minority owner in the rapidly expanding company, which is now available in 20 states since its launch in June 2024.

“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”

“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

Additionally, Real American Beer will receive social and digital support, including original, short-form content that will be distributed across WWE’s popular social and digital channels which reach more than 700 million users globally. WWE trademarks and Superstars will also be available for use on in-store point-of-sale materials and promotional displays throughout its growing network of retailers nationwide.

Real American Beer is proudly owned and brewed in the USA. Easy to drink yet bold, it was created to fill a gap in the light beer market for an unapologetically American brand. Real American Beer appeals to those seeking a sessionable, high-quality, no-nonsense brew they can proudly bring to any barbecue, tailgate, or dinner table. Real American Beer continues to grow through its ever-expanding network of distributors and retail locations nationwide.

About Real American Beer

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is the beer America built. Now available in 20 states and counting, RAB delivers a crisp, clean, and crushable flavor at just 110 calories and 4g carbs—crafted from four simple ingredients. With a mission to bring people together one beer at a time, RAB is quickly becoming an American favorite. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and X.