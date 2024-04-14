WWE News: Natalya Meets Abdullah The Butcher, Jerry Lawler Celebration In Memphis Next Month

– Natalya had the chance to meet Abdullah the Butcher recently, and she posted to social media to reflect on the moment. The WWE star posted to Twitter with a photo of herself and Abdullah, writing:

“Had the honor to finally meet Abdullah “The Butcher” who worked for my grandfather’s wrestling promotion, Stampede Wrestling. Abby (as Stu called him), helped contribute so much to my grandfather’s promotion. It was great to be able to say thank you to him and tell him how much my grandfather Stu loved him!”

– A celebration for Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to take place in Evansville, Indiana on May 10th and 11th. The event will feature several Memphis Wrestling legends including Austin Idol, Dutch Mantel, Bill Dundee and Jimmy Valiant as well as a VIP show on Friday and a Convention on Saturday. You can find out more about the show here.