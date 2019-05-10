– The Holy Grail has been found. WWE put out the following announcement, revealing that the lost December 1986 match between Bret Hart and Tom Magee will air on WWE Network following Raw on Monday.

One of the greatest mysteries in sports-entertainment history has been found and you’ll be able to see it along with a documentary explaining the story on WWE Network after Raw on Monday.

On Dec. 6, 1986, Bret “Hit Man” Hart faced Tom Magee in an untelevised tryout match in Rochester, New York. After the bell sounded and Magee’s hand was raised, he was labeled the next Hulk Hogan, but since the bout was untelevised, footage became lost over time … until today.

VHS tape traders tried in vain to chase down the cassette of Hart vs. Magee for three decades to no avail, but it was recently discovered as part of “Hit Man’s” tape library and is available Monday after Raw on WWE Network. Check out this classic match and get the full story on how the tape was discovered, what happened to Tom Magee, and much more by watching The Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Most Infamous Lost Match, streaming Monday after Raw.