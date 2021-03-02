wrestling / News
WWE Network Free Tier Gets More Content For Women’s History Month
The WWE Network is making a new selection of content available on the free tier in celebration of Women’s History Month. WWE announced the following on Tuesday:
Every WWE Fastlane, WWE Evolution 2018 and more added to Free Version of WWE Network
The Free Version of WWE Network has unlocked a new batch of classic in-ring events and original documentaries in celebration of Women’s History Month and The Road to WrestleMania.
The curated offerings — which range from WWE Evolution 2018 (WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view), to every edition of WWE Fastlane and beyond — are now available to watch for free on demand for a limited time.
That means you can relive epic battles like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution, the action-packed WWE Title Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali at Fastlane 2019, and so much more, for free!
Check out the full lineup of unlocked shows below, then head to the Free Version of WWE Network to start streaming today.
Women’s History Month
WWE Evolution 2018
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III
Raw: July 25, 2016
WWE 24: WrestleMania New York
WWE 24: Trish Stratus
WWE 24: Revolutionary: The Year of Ronda Rousey
WWE 24: Becky Lynch
WWE 24: Empowered
WWE 24: Women’s Evolution
WWE Chronicle: Shayna Baszler
WWE Chronicle: Sasha Banks
WWE Chronicle: Charlotte Flair
WWE Chronicle: Becky Lynch
WWE Chronicle: Paige
The Road to WrestleMania
WWE Fastlane 2015
WWE Fastlane 2016
WWE Fastlane 2017
WWE Fastlane 2018
WWE Fastlane 2019
Elimination Chamber 2011
Elimination Chamber 2012
In Your House #6
Royal Rumble 1990
Royal Rumble 1991
Royal Rumble 1992
Royal Rumble 1995
