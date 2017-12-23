WWE Network News: Mid-Atlantic Wrestling To Be Added Next Month, Content Listing For New Collections

– WWE has confirmed that Mid-Atlantic Wrestling will be the next promotion added to the Vault section starting next month. PWInsider reports that 100 hours worth of episodes from the Crockett Promotion territory will be added to the section.

Also confirmed was the content listing for the “Raw 25: Celebrating 100 Moments” collection, as seen below:

Celebrate an unmatched TV milestone with the greatest moments from Monday Night Raw’s 25-year history.

* Raw 25: Moments 100-76

Celebrate an unmatched TV milestone with the greatest 100 moments from Monday Night Raw’s 25-year history. Count down moments 100-76 with this Network Collection, including The Trial of Eric Bischoff, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s unceremonious disposal of The Rock’s Intercontinental Title, the debut of Paige, and much more.

* Raw 25: Moments 75-51

Count down moments 75-51 with this Network Collection, including; Mr. McMahon’s in-ring debut against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the formation of the DX Army, Kane’s unbelievable unmasking, and much more.

* Raw 25: Moments 50-26

Count down moments 50 – 26 with this Network Collection, including; the shocking WWE debut of Goldberg, the surprising DX reunion of 2002, Mr. McMahon’s infamous interview about Bret Hart, and much more.

* Raw 25: Moments 25-1 (Avail., Jan. 15 after Raw Top 25 Moments airs on WWE Network, immediately following Monday Night Raw)

Countdown moments 25-1, as ranked by you, the WWE Universe.