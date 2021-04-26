This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Ronda Rousey, Two Dudes With Attitudes, More

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Ronda Rousey, WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

April 26

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

April 27

The Best of WWE: Best of Ronda Rousey

April 28

Monday Night Raw (3/29/21)

WWE’s The Bump: Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles & Omos, Natalya & Tamina, and Franky Monet – 10 AM ET

WWE NXT (4/27/21)

April 29

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

April 30

205 Live – 10 PM ET

May 1

WWE Main Event (4/15/21)

Talking Smack

ICW Fight Club 169

wXw Dead End 2021

May 2

Friday Night SmackDown (4/2/21)

WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes