wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Ronda Rousey, Two Dudes With Attitudes, More

April 26, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Ronda Rousey, WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

April 26
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

April 27
The Best of WWE: Best of Ronda Rousey

April 28
Monday Night Raw (3/29/21)
WWE’s The Bump: Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles & Omos, Natalya & Tamina, and Franky Monet – 10 AM ET
WWE NXT (4/27/21)

April 29
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

April 30
205 Live – 10 PM ET

May 1
WWE Main Event (4/15/21)
Talking Smack
ICW Fight Club 169
wXw Dead End 2021

May 2
Friday Night SmackDown (4/2/21)
WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading