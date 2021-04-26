wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Ronda Rousey, Two Dudes With Attitudes, More
WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Ronda Rousey, WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes, and more.
Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:
April 26
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET
April 27
The Best of WWE: Best of Ronda Rousey
April 28
Monday Night Raw (3/29/21)
WWE’s The Bump: Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles & Omos, Natalya & Tamina, and Franky Monet – 10 AM ET
WWE NXT (4/27/21)
April 29
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
April 30
205 Live – 10 PM ET
May 1
WWE Main Event (4/15/21)
Talking Smack
ICW Fight Club 169
wXw Dead End 2021
May 2
Friday Night SmackDown (4/2/21)
WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes
