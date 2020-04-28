wrestling / News
Details On How Much WWE’s New Interim CFO Frank Riddick Is Being Paid
WrestlingInc reports that WWE’s interim Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick, was offered his position back on January 16th, 2020, about two weeks before WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson departed from the company on January 30th.
Riddick’s deal with WWE is “at-will” meaning he or WWE can end the agreement at any time and for any or no reason. His salary will be $66,666.67 bi-weekly, which would be $1.6 million per year. Barrios and Wilson had base salaries of $935,250 each, but ended up being paid $1,795,855 each in 2019 after factoring in things like stock awards and non-equity incentive plans. Riddick does not qualify for medical benefits or paid time off since he is currently a temporary employee as WWE searches for a permanent CFO and Chief Revenue Officer.
Riddick has served on WWE’s board of directors for over 11 years and will report directly to Vince McMahon.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Jerry Sags Getting Into Legit Brawl With Cameraman, David Arquette Jumping In During the Fight
- Heath Slater Says He Was Burned Out in WWE, Wishes He Had Spoken Up More, Says He Got Tired Of Hearing ‘No’
- Jesse Ventura Confirms That He’s Considering Running for President of the United States
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring