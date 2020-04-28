Details On How Much WWE’s New Interim CFO Frank Riddick Is Being Paid

WrestlingInc reports that WWE’s interim Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick, was offered his position back on January 16th, 2020, about two weeks before WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson departed from the company on January 30th.

Riddick’s deal with WWE is “at-will” meaning he or WWE can end the agreement at any time and for any or no reason. His salary will be $66,666.67 bi-weekly, which would be $1.6 million per year. Barrios and Wilson had base salaries of $935,250 each, but ended up being paid $1,795,855 each in 2019 after factoring in things like stock awards and non-equity incentive plans. Riddick does not qualify for medical benefits or paid time off since he is currently a temporary employee as WWE searches for a permanent CFO and Chief Revenue Officer.

Riddick has served on WWE’s board of directors for over 11 years and will report directly to Vince McMahon.