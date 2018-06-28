WWE News: Alexa Bliss On Her Reaction to Getting Spanked By Young Fan, GLOW Stars Answer Online Questions

– Alexa Bliss spoke with GiveMeSport about the reaction that she had to a young fan spanking her while Nia Jax was carrying her at a live event. You can see the video below, which features the incident that came from a house show in August of last year.

Bliss said when asked about it, “Well what had happened, I asked Nia because she was carrying me over her shoulder, I was like ‘Was that you?’ and she was like ‘No!’ And then we just walked back and laughed it off, but it was still one of those—I was very shocked it happened.”

When the interviewer pointed out Jax’s reaction of turning around angry and then realizing it was a kid, Bliss said, “It was just a little kid. Kids do what they want.”

