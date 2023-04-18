– The Michigan Panthers have announced that WWE Superstar Big E (aka Ettore Ewen) will be serving as the official home game emcee for the upcoming Panthers’ first home game on April 30. You can see the full announcement below:

Michigan Panthers Team Up with WWE Superstar Ettore “Big E” Ewen for Official Home Game Emcee Duties

DETROIT Michigan Panthers Team Up with WWE Superstar Ettore “Big E” Ewen for Official Home Game Emcee Duties

DETROIT—As the Michigan Panthers approach their first home game on April 30, the team today announced WWE Superstar Ettore “Big E” Ewen will serve as the Panthers’ official emcee at all home games this season. As emcee, Big E will add even more fun and excitement to the USFL’s unique fan-first, family-friendly atmosphere.

In total, Big E will be spreading his passion and energy to five Michigan Panthers home games this season. Besides the April 30th opener, fans can catch him on May 6th against the Memphis Showboats, May 13th against the Pittsburgh Maulers, May 20th against the Birmingham Stallions and June 18th against the Philadelphia Stars. The final home game on June 18th is also WWE Superstars Night, which will celebrate the WWE and its fans.

“I am excited to join forces with the USFL and the Panthers as the team returns to Michigan,” said Big E. “Detroit has some of the best fans in the world and I look forward to connecting with them at Ford Field, the host of SummerSlam this August.”

Big E will be bringing tons of hype to Ford Field with pre-and post-game fan interactions, game-time interviews with fans in the stands, on-field recognitions and touchdown celebrations. Fans can also get involved with WWE Big E Fan Cam Moments by tweeting photos at the game for a chance to be featured on the videoboards and on social.

“Big E has built his WWE reputation on his outstanding talent and his fabulous personality. Big E will be on screen frequently, where his positive, engaging and outgoing charisma will shine through for fans in the stands and at home.” said Nancy McDonald, Vice President of Marketing at the USFL. “We couldn’t think of a better emcee for the Panther’s exciting return to Detroit.”

For the first time in 40 years, the USFL heads to the Motor City to play at Detroit’s iconic Ford Field. Individual game tickets start at just ten dollars with huge savings for season and group tickets, making the USFL the best value in professional sports. Theme Nights, such as WWE Superstars Night, give fans an additional layer of excitement. Tickets and the schedule for all games are available by visiting theusfl.com.

SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. It will mark the first time in 30 years that WWE will host its historic summer event in Detroit. Tickets for SummerSlam are available now. As the Michigan Panthers approach their first home game on April 30, the team today announced WWE Superstar Ettore “Big E” Ewen will serve as the Panthers’ official emcee at all home games this season. As emcee, Big E will add even more fun and excitement to the USFL’s unique fan-first, family-friendly atmosphere.

In total, Big E will be spreading his passion and energy to five Michigan Panthers home games this season. Besides the April 30th opener, fans can catch him on May 6th against the Memphis Showboats, May 13th against the Pittsburgh Maulers, May 20th against the Birmingham Stallions and June 18th against the Philadelphia Stars. The final home game on June 18th is also WWE Superstars Night, which will celebrate the WWE and its fans.

“I am excited to join forces with the USFL and the Panthers as the team returns to Michigan,” said Big E. “Detroit has some of the best fans in the world and I look forward to connecting with them at Ford Field, the host of SummerSlam this August.”

Big E will be bringing tons of hype to Ford Field with pre-and post-game fan interactions, game-time interviews with fans in the stands, on-field recognitions and touchdown celebrations. Fans can also get involved with WWE Big E Fan Cam Moments by tweeting photos at the game for a chance to be featured on the videoboards and on social.

“Big E has built his WWE reputation on his outstanding talent and his fabulous personality. Big E will be on screen frequently, where his positive, engaging and outgoing charisma will shine through for fans in the stands and at home.” said Nancy McDonald, Vice President of Marketing at the USFL. “We couldn’t think of a better emcee for the Panther’s exciting return to Detroit.”

For the first time in 40 years, the USFL heads to the Motor City to play at Detroit’s iconic Ford Field. Individual game tickets start at just ten dollars with huge savings for season and group tickets, making the USFL the best value in professional sports. Theme Nights, such as WWE Superstars Night, give fans an additional layer of excitement. Tickets and the schedule for all games are available by visiting theusfl.com.

SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. It will mark the first time in 30 years that WWE will host its historic summer event in Detroit. Tickets for SummerSlam are available now.