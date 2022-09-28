wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E & Tyler Breeze Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments, Superstars Show Support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be live, in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump:@WWEBigE and @MmmGorgeous!
Don't miss it! WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/ykluDDGLBE
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2022
– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available:
– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and The Street Profits showed their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month:
Support @ConnorsCure and team up to take down cancer at https://t.co/Oy5GbkMBck@TheVFoundation pic.twitter.com/Qv0nT3eiGy
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2022
