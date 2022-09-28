wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E & Tyler Breeze Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments, Superstars Show Support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump - Big E Tyler Breeze - 10-5-22

– WWE has announced that former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be live, in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:

– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available:

– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and The Street Profits showed their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month:

