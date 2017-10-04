WWE News: Brock Lesnar Advertised For Survivor Series, Orton Has New Tools to Fight Muscle Adhesion

– WWE has begun advertising Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series. Lesnar is listed on WWE.com as scheduled for the event, which takes place on November 9th in Houston, Texas. Lesnar is also advertised for the October 23rd episode of Raw.

As noted earlier, John Cena is no longer advertised for the PPV.

– Randy Orton shared a picture of some new tools he’s using to fight muscle adhesion on Instagram, as you can see below: