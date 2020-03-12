wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Velveteen Dream’s NXT Promo, Austin Theory Mocks Tyler Breeze, Raul Mendoza Abducted
– WWE posted a clip of The Velveteen Dream’s promo on NXT that he cut for the Undisputed Era. You can see the video below, in he talks about how his whole plans have been a long game to get to the NXT Championship:
– The company also posted video of an interview with Tyler Breeze discussing what the Performance Center means to him, only to be mocked by Austin Theory:
– Finally, you can see video of Raul Mendoza being abducted from the Performance Center after his loss to KUSHIDA:
