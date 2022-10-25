– WWE Superstar and 24/7 champion Dana Brooke responded to WWE US champ Seth Rollins joking yesterday during Raw that Austin Theory would have a “better chance cashing in on Dan Brooke.” Brooke took note of Rollins comments and responded to them via Twitter, which you can see below:

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”

– WWE talent Robert Stone announced that his mother passed away this week. He issued the following statement on social media. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Stone on his loss.