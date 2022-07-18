wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On WWE Stars Set For Episode 2 of Arena, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bobby Lashley, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
July 18, 2022
– PWInsider reports that the next two WWE wrestlers to appear on G4’s Arena will be Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. It will be released by the end of the month.
– The latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features art of Bobby Lashley.
– UpUpDownDown has released a new episode focused on WWE 2K22.
