WWE News: Details On WWE Stars Set For Episode 2 of Arena, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bobby Lashley, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown

July 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE x G4 Arena Image Credit: G4

PWInsider reports that the next two WWE wrestlers to appear on G4’s Arena will be Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. It will be released by the end of the month.

– The latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features art of Bobby Lashley.

– UpUpDownDown has released a new episode focused on WWE 2K22.

